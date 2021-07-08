Citigroup Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

