Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 161,431 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ERII opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

