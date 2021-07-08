Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 161,431 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ERII opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.