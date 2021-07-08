$384.01 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $384.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $389.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.