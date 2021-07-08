DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

