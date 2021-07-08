FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 3.5% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.59. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,308,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

