W Brett White Sells 60,653 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25.

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

