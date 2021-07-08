AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,377,711 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

