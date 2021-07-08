HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HFC opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

