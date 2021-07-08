22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $569.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.