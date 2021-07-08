Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

AQUA stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

