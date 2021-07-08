Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANVS opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $107.91.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.