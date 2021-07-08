Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $388.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 in the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

