Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,156 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

