Prudential Financial Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,698,000 after buying an additional 173,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

PAHC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

