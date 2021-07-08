Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,217 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,544.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

