Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

