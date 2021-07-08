Prudential Financial Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

