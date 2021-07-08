EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

