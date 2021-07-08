Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 38,921 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 38,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $667.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.