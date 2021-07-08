Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.14% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSXJ opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.