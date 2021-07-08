JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ExlService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

