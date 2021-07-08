JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

