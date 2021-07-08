JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 483.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Sogou worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

SOGO stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Sogou Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

