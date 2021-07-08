JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 228.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $13,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

