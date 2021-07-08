JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Apollo Medical worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

