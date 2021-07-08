UBS Group AG Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

FTDR stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

