JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ennis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

