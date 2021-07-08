Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of MQ opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

