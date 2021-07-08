Jody S. Lindell Sells 4,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COO opened at $413.82 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.60 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.00.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

