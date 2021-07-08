Jody S. Lindell Sells 4,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
COO opened at $413.82 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.60 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.00.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
