$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

HLT opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.55. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

