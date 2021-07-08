Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

