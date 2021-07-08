Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $97.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

