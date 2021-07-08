BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

