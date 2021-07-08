Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

