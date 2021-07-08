HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profitability. Also, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia. Nevertheless, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper its revenue growth in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

