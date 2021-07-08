Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

