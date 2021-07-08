UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 180,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.06. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

