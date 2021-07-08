UBS Group AG Has $1.26 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3,436.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,956,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 792.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 86,909 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 137.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.