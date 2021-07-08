UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,252,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,965,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,897,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 over the last ninety days.

LESL stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

