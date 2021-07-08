UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 590,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 369,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 139,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

