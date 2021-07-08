UBS Group AG Has $1.30 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 504.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

