UBS Group AG Acquires 25,262 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 239.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Cortexyme worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

