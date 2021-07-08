UBS Group AG Buys 5,452 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.