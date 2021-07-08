Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Financial Review

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $140.74, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.19 $1.80 billion $1.94 79.38 Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.34 -$1.65 billion N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91% Icahn Enterprises -1.14% -1.01% -0.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats Icahn Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

