Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Alstom stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

