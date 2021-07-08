Zacks Investment Research Lowers AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Get AGC alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGC (ASGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.