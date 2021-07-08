Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clinigen Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS CLIGF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

