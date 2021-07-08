Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

