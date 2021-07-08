Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84,000 Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 145,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

