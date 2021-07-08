Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,718,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 553,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,649,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.